15-Year-Old Dead, 2 Others Injured In Norfolk Triple Shooting

A 15-year-old has died and two other teens were injured after a triple shooting early Tuesday (July 13) morning in Norfolk.

Local police responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Thurgood Street at around 12:43 a.m., WAVY.com reports.

The 15-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police initially identified the 15-year-old as an adult, but later clarified his age, according to WAVY.com.

Two other victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were also transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not provided any additional details in relation to the triple shooting incident as of Tuesday afternoon, WAVY.com reports.

The incident comes just days after another 15-year-old girl was killed in a separate shooting just days prior, which remains part of an open and active investigation.

Norfolk Police found the teenage girl and her 17-year-old brother suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of East Tanners Creek Drive on Saturday (July 10), WAVY.com reports.

The girl, identified as Teonna Coburn, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General and later succumbed to her injuries Saturday night.

The 17-year-old male was also transported to the local hospital, but reported to be released on Monday (July 12) at the time of the initial report.