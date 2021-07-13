20 Celebrities At 2021 Paris Fashion Week

July 13, 2021

2021 Paris Fashion Week is upon us and that means that some of your favorite stars are out and about, on the couture runway and taking the city by storm. iHeartRadio is helping you stay up-to-date with a round up of some the most show-stopping looks (and trends) from the batch of 33-in person shows and 24 digital presentations that is helping Paris make a semi-return to form.

1. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

2. Florence Pugh

3. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

4. Lil Baby and James Harden

5. Virgil Abloh

6. Bella Hadid

7. Monica Bellucci

8. Sofia Coppola

9. Jennifer Lawrence and Maria Grazia Chiuri

10. Diane Kruger

11. Maria Bakalova

12. Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

13. Suki Waterhouse

14. Ashley Park

15. Cara Delevingne

16. Daisy Edgar Jones

17. Joan Smalls

18. Jessica Chastain

19. M.I.A.

20. Margaret Qualley

