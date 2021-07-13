20 Celebrities At 2021 Paris Fashion Week
July 13, 2021
2021 Paris Fashion Week is upon us and that means that some of your favorite stars are out and about, on the couture runway and taking the city by storm. iHeartRadio is helping you stay up-to-date with a round up of some the most show-stopping looks (and trends) from the batch of 33-in person shows and 24 digital presentations that is helping Paris make a semi-return to form.
1. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Photo: Getty Images
2. Florence Pugh
3. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
4. Lil Baby and James Harden
5. Virgil Abloh
6. Bella Hadid
7. Monica Bellucci
8. Sofia Coppola
9. Jennifer Lawrence and Maria Grazia Chiuri
10. Diane Kruger
11. Maria Bakalova
12. Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
13. Suki Waterhouse
14. Ashley Park
15. Cara Delevingne
16. Daisy Edgar Jones
17. Joan Smalls
18. Jessica Chastain
19. M.I.A.
20. Margaret Qualley
