76 People Killed By Lightning Strike; Several Took Selfies

By Jason Hall

July 13, 2021

Natural real lightning over the city
Photo: Getty Images

A total of 76 people were killed during a lightning strike in northern India, including several who were taking selfies at the time near a historical fort.

CBS News reports lightning strikes are common in the country during the June-September period, which marks the annual monsoon season, brining respite from the summer heat.

A state disaster department official told AFP News Agency Monday (July 12) that among the 76 killed, at least 23 died in the mostly desert state of Rajasthan, which includes a dozen who were watching the storm make its way through the city of Jaipur from watch towers near the famed 12th-century Amer Fort on Sunday (July 11).

"It was already raining when the people were there. They huddled in the towers as the rainfall intensified," said Saurabh Tiwari, a senior Jaipur police officer.

Tiwari added that up to 30 individuals were on the towers at the time of the lightning strike. Emergency teams responded to the area to see any victims had fallen off the towers and into a deep moat.

"Some of the injured were left unconscious by the strikes. Others ran out in panic and extreme pain," Tiwari said.

Amer Fort, a medieval complex located on a hilltop outside Jaipur, typically attracts tens of thousands of visitors annually.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.