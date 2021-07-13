76 People Killed By Lightning Strike; Several Took Selfies

A total of 76 people were killed during a lightning strike in northern India, including several who were taking selfies at the time near a historical fort.

CBS News reports lightning strikes are common in the country during the June-September period, which marks the annual monsoon season, brining respite from the summer heat.

A state disaster department official told AFP News Agency Monday (July 12) that among the 76 killed, at least 23 died in the mostly desert state of Rajasthan, which includes a dozen who were watching the storm make its way through the city of Jaipur from watch towers near the famed 12th-century Amer Fort on Sunday (July 11).