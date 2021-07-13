Ashley Monroe Diagnosed With Rare Blood Cancer

Ashley Monroe has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia and is starting chemotherapy on Wednesday (July 14). The singer-songwriter revealed the unfortunate news via a lengthy message on Instagram.

She began with expressing her gratitude for those who've been supporting her. "Gratitude. Moments like these I am overwhelmed with gratitude," she captioned a carousel of photos. "Getting flowers delivered weekly from @genajohnson507. Enjoying a staycation in Nashville when we had to cancel our Florida trip. Sitting with my sisters the day I found out. Seeing John be my rock and the best dad to Dalton, and being surrounded (and prayed for) by the best friends (and family and manager) I could ever dream up ."

The country star then described the complicated way she found out she was sick. "A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic. I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties , take some extra vitamins and call it a day," she quipped. "Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine. short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called 'waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.'”

"It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it. So, I start chemo tomorrow," Monroe continued. "Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life. Thankful for my angel son. Who I am fighting for the most."

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia is so rare that only 1,000-1,500 people get diagnosed with it annually, and most of those are males that are around 70 years of age. Monroe is a 34-year-old female. However, though these are uncharted waters, she asked followers to please send prayers, but not "unsolicited advice or medical opinions."

"I’ve done my research and have amazing Vanderbilt dr’s I’ve weighed every option with," she concluded her message. "That’s why I was hesitant to post about it, but I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big. Here I go 💪🏼🙏❤️"

See Monroe's optimistic post below.