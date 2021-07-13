Best Of 2021 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Fashion is one of the biggest attractions at Cannes Film Festival. In fact, for the last 75 years, the event has put some of the world's biggest stars at the forefront of the endless line of premieres and parties. iHeartRadio is celebrating the return of the 2021 installment with a round-up of the haute couture looks from the parties, red carpets and street-side action. Scroll on below to see what we mean!