Best Of 2021 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

July 13, 2021

Fashion is one of the biggest attractions at Cannes Film Festival. In fact, for the last 75 years, the event has put some of the world's biggest stars at the forefront of the endless line of premieres and parties. iHeartRadio is celebrating the return of the 2021 installment with a round-up of the haute couture looks from the parties, red carpets and street-side action. Scroll on below to see what we mean!

Adam Driver

Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Photo: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Photo: Getty Images

Bill Murray

Photo: Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

Photo: Getty Images

Benicio del Toro

Photo: Getty Images

MJ Rodriguez

Photo: Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Photo: Getty Images

Matt Damon

Photo: Getty Images

Josh O'Connor

Photo: Getty Images

Abigail Breslin

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Photo: Getty Images

Vanessa Paradis

Photo: Getty Images

Freddie Gibbs

Photo: Getty Images

Adrian Brody

Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni

Photo: Getty Images

Sean Penn

Photo: Getty Images

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Photo: Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Photo: Getty Images

Song Kang-Ho

Photo: Getty Images

Andie McDowell

Photo: Getty Images

Bong Joon-Ho

Photo: Getty Images

Pedro Almodovar

Photo: Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel

Photo: Getty Images

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

Photo: Getty Images

Meng Li

Photo: Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Photo: Getty Images

Soko

Photo: Getty Images

Marion Cotillard

Photo: Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Photo: Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert

Photo: Getty Images

Tim Roth

Photo: Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Hill

Photo: Getty Images

Miyi Huang

Photo: Getty Images

Adele Exarchopoulos

Photo: Getty Images

Spike Lee

Photo: Getty Images

Tina Kunakey

Photo: Getty Images

Soo Joo Park

Photo: Getty Images

Owen Wilson

Photo: Getty Images
