Best Of 2021 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet
July 13, 2021
Fashion is one of the biggest attractions at Cannes Film Festival. In fact, for the last 75 years, the event has put some of the world's biggest stars at the forefront of the endless line of premieres and parties. iHeartRadio is celebrating the return of the 2021 installment with a round-up of the haute couture looks from the parties, red carpets and street-side action. Scroll on below to see what we mean!
Adam Driver
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Photo: Getty Images
Bill Murray
Photo: Getty Images
Tilda Swinton
Photo: Getty Images
Benicio del Toro
Photo: Getty Images
MJ Rodriguez
Photo: Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo: Getty Images
Matt Damon
Photo: Getty Images
Josh O'Connor
Photo: Getty Images
Abigail Breslin
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Paradis
Photo: Getty Images
Freddie Gibbs
Photo: Getty Images
Adrian Brody
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni
Photo: Getty Images
Sean Penn
Photo: Getty Images
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
Photo: Getty Images
Salma Hayek
Photo: Getty Images
Song Kang-Ho
Photo: Getty Images
Andie McDowell
Photo: Getty Images
Bong Joon-Ho
Photo: Getty Images
Pedro Almodovar
Photo: Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel
Photo: Getty Images
Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison
Photo: Getty Images
Meng Li
Photo: Getty Images
Helen Mirren
Photo: Getty Images
Soko
Photo: Getty Images
Marion Cotillard
Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert
Photo: Getty Images
Tim Roth
Photo: Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Photo: Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Hill
Photo: Getty Images
Miyi Huang
Photo: Getty Images
Adele Exarchopoulos
Photo: Getty Images
Spike Lee
Photo: Getty Images
Tina Kunakey
Photo: Getty Images
Soo Joo Park
Photo: Getty Images
Owen Wilson
Photo: Getty Images