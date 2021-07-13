Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Dead, Shot 64 Times Following Release From Jail

Chicago rapper KTS Dre has died at the age of 31.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the late rapper, whose real name was Londre Sylvester, was fatally shot shortly after he was released from jail on Saturday night (July 10).

Dre was reportedly shot at least 64 times outside Chicago’s Cook County Jail around 8:50 pm local time. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was pronounced dead there less than an hour later.

A 60-year-old woman who was with the rapper at the time was also shot. She was reported hit in the knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment where she was listed as being in good condition, police told the Tribune.