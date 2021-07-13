Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Dead, Shot 64 Times Following Release From Jail

By Peyton Blakemore

July 13, 2021

Photo: Cook County Jail

Chicago rapper KTS Dre has died at the age of 31.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the late rapper, whose real name was Londre Sylvester, was fatally shot shortly after he was released from jail on Saturday night (July 10).

Dre was reportedly shot at least 64 times outside Chicago’s Cook County Jail around 8:50 pm local time. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was pronounced dead there less than an hour later.

A 60-year-old woman who was with the rapper at the time was also shot. She was reported hit in the knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment where she was listed as being in good condition, police told the Tribune.

A second woman, who was walking in the area at the time, was the third victim in the shooting. She reportedly suffered a graze wound to her mouth and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was also said to be in good condition.

“It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck,” the police report states. The rapper had “just been released” from custody and was fitted for electronic monitoring “as a condition of his bail." He and the 60-year-old woman were walking “to an awaiting vehicle when several unknown (suspects) exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times,” the police report continues.

The late rapper had posted $5,000 bail on Friday (July 9) after prosecutors hit him "with a petition for violation of bail bond for violating the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case," the Tribune reported.

