Christina Aguilera Reveals She's 'Overcome A Lot' As She Records Two Albums

Aguilera's partnership comes in the middle of her recording sessions for two "different passion projects": the follow-up to 2018’s Liberation and her long-overdue sophomore Spanish LP. With a handful of pop incarnations in her book, the singer said that the former is about to unleash a new chapter of reinvention and she has the lockdown to thank for that. "When everything kind of shut down and I was off of the road for a while, I had a moment to really regroup and really assess what was making me happy and kind of what wasn't working for me anymore," she revealed, admitting that the project's inception arrived after making some "important decisions" for herself. "I feel like I've overcome a lot of the bullsh*t that I was not happy about."

The outcome resulted in the singer basking in "studio mode," as she called it. "Being able to express myself from a place, but a place of now, contentment is a really huge thing," she explained.

As for the follow-up to 2000‘s Mi Reflejo, which included Spanish versions of early hits, as well as some then-new material, Aguilera said the upcoming release finds her in a different space when it comes to her womanhood, vocals and cultural integration. "When I listen back to that record, I'm proud of it, but it was like baby Christina," she explained, adding that her voice hadn't even finished developing at the time of its recording. "Now, I get to explore my roots and the culture a little bit more deeply than I ever have before. I went to Miami and spent a month with incredible writers and producers and singers, and just the talent in the Latin community is so huge. They have a love and a passion for what they do that kind of is incomparable to anything else. It really brings me so much joy to bring this to life and explore my past, and even my relationships."

Reconnecting with her roots also found Aguilera taking another look at her complicated relationship with her father, a source for several tracks in her discography. "There's a very special song about my father actually, which has been a very layered topic for me, but it's all about sort of being able to move on at this point in my life and make peace with certain things and what that means. Hopefully, [it] will inspire other people to overcome certain things in their lives, as well, as music is so great at helping us do," she explained.

For now, Aguilera's taking the newfound inspiration and using it for her pair of shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and Saturday, a week after the venue made its big return. The shows will see her team up with The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Gustavo Dudamel for a concert performance with cinematic flair. "I'm so inspired by scores and movies and orchestral arrangements in general," she said. "This is quite a magical undertaking. It's an honor, so, big things ahead."