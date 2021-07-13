Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Surprise The Carters With Anniversary Gift

Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn recently celebrated their milestone 75th wedding anniversary and a country music power couple surprised the two with a special gift.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood honored the Carters ahead of their star-studded anniversary celebration by presenting them with a red convertible that was built the same year they were married in 1946, according to People.

Jill Stuckey, a close friend of the Carters, told the magazine that the car arrived at their Plains, Georgia, home last week and stored in a separate area so they could be surprised when they saw it Saturday. When it was finally revealed, the former first couple were "very excited."

"Bright eyes and big smiles and ... very excited time, but there was so much special [about the day] because the people that were here from all aspects of their lives."