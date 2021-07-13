Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & More To Headline 'Freedom Experience'

Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Tori Kelly, Jaden Smith and more are teaming up for a good cause.

As per a recent announcement, it was revealed that the stars are headling the "Freedom Experience" show at the SoFi Stadium on July 24 as part of 1DayLA's COVID-19 service event. The mission of the concert is to urge 20,000 volunteers in the Southern California area to offer their assistance from July 18-24 "by organizing city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution." Volunteers, who are willing to do a minimum of three hours of service, will see their work culminate in the "Freedom Experience" show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The registration fee for the 1DayLA's efforts costs $29 and includes an official 1DayLA T-shirt.

According to the announcement, the Biebs was inspired to join the movement because of "his strong and long-held belief that giving of ourselves in service to others is one of the most important things we can do."

"1DayLA and The Freedom Experience live concert event showcase the power and beauty of a city coming together," Dominic Russo of 1DayLA said in a statement. "In the wake of a sustained season of crisis and isolation, people desperately need authentic expressions of hope, help, and love. This will be an unforgettable opportunity to celebrate and dynamically impact communities across Los Angeles."