Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Are In A 'Better Place' After Lilibet's Birth

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are reportedly in a much better place following the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview back in March. The Duchess of Cambridge was believed to be upset her sister-in-law mentioned her by name while discussing the rumors the pair got into a fight before Meghan's royal wedding.

"The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen," Meghan told Oprah, debunking reports she had made Kate cry over bridesmaids dresses. "A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings."

Though Kate was upset in the aftermath of the interview, she and Meghan are reportedly trying to put the incident behind them. "The bridesmaids dress incident took place so long ago and [it] feels pointless to hold onto the anger," a source told Us Weekly. "It’s wasted energy. They’ve called it truce."

"Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate. Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby. They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet." the source continued. "The birth of Lili has brought Kate and Meghan closer together. They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet."