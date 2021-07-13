Longtime Nashville Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne Announces Retirement

Pekka Rinne, longtime goalie for the Nashville Predators, announced his retirement Tuesday (July 13) after 15 years with the NHL team, WKRN reports.

"Today is the end," said the 38-year-old Finnish goaltender. "I'm retiring from the game of hockey."

In a touching tribute in The Players' Tribune, simply called "Thank you, Nashville," Rinne reflected on his time with the Preds and in Music City.

"For more than 15 years, I've been on an incredible, life-changing journey with the Nashville Predators that has taken me to more places than I could have ever imagined and given me more than I could ever hope to give back," said Rinne.

The decision to retire didn't come easy, as he feels he could still physically compete at the highest level, but knows it's the right choice to step away and be with his family, fiancée Erica and seven-month-old son Paulus.

"Nashville has become my home, and I have tried to make this community a better place than when I first arrived," he said. "Over time, I've learned what this organization is all about, and that's family. I'll cherish the memories and friendships I've made for the rest of my life."

Rinne's impact in Nashville extends far beyond Bridgestone Arena. He has been a part of several community organizations, and he and former captain Shea Weber even launched the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, an organization he continues to be involved with since it was founded in 2014.

"It's impossible to put into words what Pekka Rinne means to the Nashville Predators, the fans and the city of Nashville," the organization wrote on Twitter, adding a video celebrating the special moments the veteran goalie had both on and off the ice. "Thank you for the best 15 years, Peks."