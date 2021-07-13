Longtime Nashville Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne Announces Retirement
By Sarah Tate
July 13, 2021
Pekka Rinne, longtime goalie for the Nashville Predators, announced his retirement Tuesday (July 13) after 15 years with the NHL team, WKRN reports.
"Today is the end," said the 38-year-old Finnish goaltender. "I'm retiring from the game of hockey."
In a touching tribute in The Players' Tribune, simply called "Thank you, Nashville," Rinne reflected on his time with the Preds and in Music City.
"For more than 15 years, I've been on an incredible, life-changing journey with the Nashville Predators that has taken me to more places than I could have ever imagined and given me more than I could ever hope to give back," said Rinne.
The decision to retire didn't come easy, as he feels he could still physically compete at the highest level, but knows it's the right choice to step away and be with his family, fiancée Erica and seven-month-old son Paulus.
"Nashville has become my home, and I have tried to make this community a better place than when I first arrived," he said. "Over time, I've learned what this organization is all about, and that's family. I'll cherish the memories and friendships I've made for the rest of my life."
Rinne's impact in Nashville extends far beyond Bridgestone Arena. He has been a part of several community organizations, and he and former captain Shea Weber even launched the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, an organization he continues to be involved with since it was founded in 2014.
"It's impossible to put into words what Pekka Rinne means to the Nashville Predators, the fans and the city of Nashville," the organization wrote on Twitter, adding a video celebrating the special moments the veteran goalie had both on and off the ice. "Thank you for the best 15 years, Peks."
"For years, Pekka has been the face of our franchise on and off the ice," said David Poile, Predators president of hockey operations and general manager. "The role he played in making the Predators organization into something so much more than just a hockey team cannot be understated, and what he means to our team and community makes him one of the most special players and people you'll ever meet."
"It is impossible to properly express just how much Pekka means to the Predators organization and our entire community," said Predators President and CEO Sean Henry. "His incredible career and milestones achieved are eclipsed only by his generous spirit and contagious passion for others. Pekka defines our franchise and truly embodies the spirit of SMASHVILLE; both are better because of him."
When thinking back to his last game, and the standing ovation he received after, he is thankful and will remember that feeling for the rest of his life.
"But most of all, as I skated around Bridgestone Arena for a final time, I was thankful for the people of Nashville. I hope that after all these years, you could see from the stands that all I ever wanted was to be a great teammate, and a player who gave everything for the city he loved," he said. "And you helped me grow into the man, the father and the person I am today. All I can say is thank you, and I'll see you again."
Rinne finished his career in Nashville with a record of 369-213-75.