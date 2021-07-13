Oasis Announce 'Knebworth 1996' Documentary Premiere Date

An Oasis reunion might not be happening any time soon, but fans can re-live the band's glory days with a new documentary called Oasis Knebworth 1996. The film is being released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the legendary shows, which saw the group play to 250,000 fans over the course of two days in August 1996 at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire.

The project also sees Liam and Noel Gallagher set their feud aside, as the brothers both serve as executive producers.

“Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s,” Liam said in a statement. “It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

“I can’t believe we never played ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!'” Noel added.

A press release describes Oasis Knebworth 1996 as “a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most iconic live concert events of the last 25 years, driven entirely by the music, and the fans’ own experiences of that monumental weekend.” The documentary features never-before-seen performance and backstage footage from the shows, as well as interviews with band members and event organizers.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is slated to premiere in theaters around the world on September 23. Tickets go on sale August 10 (the 25th anniversary of the first show) here.