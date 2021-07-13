Patient Received Kidney Meant For Someone Else

An Ohio hospital has launched an investigation after a kidney was transplanted into the wrong patient. Luckily, the patient was compatible with the kidney and is recovering from the surgery.

Officials at University Hospitals in Cleveland apologized to the other patient and said they have notified the United Network for Organ Sharing about the mix-up. The condition of the other patient was not released, and the hospital did not say when they would be able to get another kidney.

"We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest," officials said in a statement.

The hospital said that two employees have been placed on administrative leave as a result of the incident. Their employment status will be determined following the conclusion of the investigation.

"We are also carefully reviewing this situation to understand what led to the error and to ensure that such an event will never happen again," the statement said.