Princess Diana’s Childhood Bike Is Up For Auction

A rare piece of royal history could be yours. Princess Diana's childhood book will debut at auction this week.

The bright red Tracker bike, which was manufactured by Trust Manufacturing Co., belonged to Princess Diana in the 1970s. She would ride the bike around her family's estate in Althorp, England.

East Bristol Auctions describes the bike as "all original," including holding on to its original tires for the past fifty years. The bicycle also features a central gear lever, chrome fenders, and Y-frame handlebars.

"It's a really important piece of memorabilia," Toy Specialist Lucy McCourt from East Bristol auctions said in a statement. “Diana was the ‘people’s Princess,’ and this is a chance to own a personal piece of her history. This is far from just a run-of-the-mill child’s bicycle! One can almost imagine the young Diana riding around her childhood country estate on this,” McCourt added.

The bike will be sold with a handwritten Christmas card from the late royal, as well, dating from 1994. McCourt believes the memorabilia, a replica of the Raleigh Chopper bike, will fetch over £20,000 (about $28,000) during the auction.

Back in May, another one of Princess Diana's former bikes went up for auction. The blue bike, which was used by Diana while she lived in London, sold for £44,000 (nearly $61,000).