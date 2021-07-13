Rise Against Is Publishing A Graphic Novel Based On 'Nowhere Generation'

Rise Against released Nowhere Generation last month, and now they're teaming up with Z2 Comics to publish a graphic novel based off their ninth studio album.

“The world is a powder keg – a system that favours power, wealth, and status – and we’re well past the tipping point," reads the description. "Rise Against Presents: Nowhere Generation is more than just a tale of rebellion fuelled by the band’s passionate politics and artistic inspiration. This is a glimpse into the lives of the abandoned, a collection of down and out individuals coming together for a revolution; these are the stories of the ones who fight back.”

During an exclusive iHeartRadio album release party, frontman Tim McIlrath explained the idea that sparked Nowhere Generation. "It's starting from this premise that American culture has normalized the idea that you can work full time and still be poor. And the more we normalize it, the more we get used to idea," he said. "It's something that has become ingrained in people and young people, especially. And I feel like a lot of our fans, they would communicate these anxieties to us in their own way and we couldn't help but listen."

Rise Against Presents: Nowhere Generation is slated to come out on October 12 and can be pre-ordered here.