Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Massachusetts Dispensary
By Jason Hall
July 13, 2021
Academy Award nominee Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly suing a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary for using one of his most recognizable characters.
CBS Boston reports Baron Cohen's lawsuit stems from the Somerset based Solar Therapeutics using an image of the actor in his Borat character on a billboard promoting the dispensary earlier this year.
The lawsuit claims the Massachusetts dispensary never got permission from the actor to use his likeness or character for the advertisement, which features Borat holding two thumbs up next to the message, "It's Nice! Solar Sustainable cannabis co. Happy 4/20," referencing one of the character's catchphrases.
“By use of the Billboard, the Defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business,” writes attorney David Condon in the complaint obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. “To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.”
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is suing a Somerset, MA cannabis dispensary for $9 million over THIS ⤵️ billboard (picture from court paperwork filed Monday)— Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) July 13, 2021
The lawsuit says Solar Therapeutics used the actor’s “Borat” character without permission.
Details this morning on @WPRI12 pic.twitter.com/rNUok5rxbz
Additionally, Baron Cohen acknowledged that he's never taken any corporate brand deals in relation to his popular characters, despite receiving "countless opportunities," as he believes it would undermine his credibility as an actor and social activist.
The English actor said the Massachusetts dispensary "took a gable" that he wouldn't find out about the advertisement in order to boost sales.
Baron Cohen's attorney added that his client is "highly protective" of his image and does not believe cannabis use is a healthy choice.
“With his ‘Ali G’ character, portrayed by Mr. Baron Cohen in the HBO television series Da Ali G Show, Mr. Baron Cohen has spent much of his career making a mockery of ‘stoner’ culture — a culture which the Defendants’ Billboard overtly celebrates,” Condon wrote in the complaint. “In addition, Mr. Baron Cohen was born into an Orthodox Jewish family; he is an Observant Jew; and he is proud of his cultural heritage. He does not wish to be involved in the heated controversy among the Orthodox Jewish community about whether cannabis can be used under Jewish traditions, customs, and rules.”
Baron Cohen's lawyer sent the dispensary a cease-and-desist letter, which led to the company taking the billboard down but not compensating Cohen for the unauthorized use of his image and popular film character.
While most states have legalized cannabis use either medicinally, recreationally or both, it remains federally illegal in the United States.