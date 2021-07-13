Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Massachusetts Dispensary

Academy Award nominee Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly suing a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary for using one of his most recognizable characters.

CBS Boston reports Baron Cohen's lawsuit stems from the Somerset based Solar Therapeutics using an image of the actor in his Borat character on a billboard promoting the dispensary earlier this year.

The lawsuit claims the Massachusetts dispensary never got permission from the actor to use his likeness or character for the advertisement, which features Borat holding two thumbs up next to the message, "It's Nice! Solar Sustainable cannabis co. Happy 4/20," referencing one of the character's catchphrases.

“By use of the Billboard, the Defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business,” writes attorney David Condon in the complaint obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. “To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.”