Texas Governor Says Democrats Who Fled The State Will Face Consequences

By Bill Galluccio

July 13, 2021

Texas Governor Abbott Signs ERCOT Reforms Legislation Into Law
Photo: Getty Images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott blasted Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to prevent the Republicans from passing a controversial voting bill. By leaving the state, the Democrats denied the Republicans the quorum they needed to vote on the bill during a special session called by Abbott.

Speaking during an appearance on Fox NewsAbbott said that when the lawmakers return, they will be arrested.

"Once they step back into the state, they will be arrested and brought back to the Capitol, and we will be conducting business," he said.

It is the second time the Democrats have refused to show up to block the bill, which many critics say makes it harder for people to cast their ballots. The bill includes provisions that ban drive-thru voting, end 24-hour voting, and make it more difficult to vote by mail. Critics say that the new law targets Democratic and minority voters.

To prevent the bill from passing, many of the Democratic legislators flew on private jets to Washington, D.C., where they planned to voice their support for a federal voting rights bill that is being blocked by Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

"We are coming to D.C. to put pressure on them to act because this isn't just Texas," Texas Democratic state Rep. John Bucy III told CNN.

"All over the South and in Republican states, we are seeing voter suppression bills. We need Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act," said Bucy.

Abbott blasted the Democrats for fleeing the state to focus on national issues instead of taking care of their business in Texas.

"As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state," Abbott said.

Abbott said that he will continue to call special sessions for as long as it takes to pass the voting bill.

"We have special sessions that last 30 days," Abbott said. "And the governor calls them, and I will continue calling special session after special session because, over time, it is going to continue until they step up to vote."

