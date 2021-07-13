Texas Man Dies After Being Stung By Bees More Than 300 Times

An elderly Texas man lost his life after being viciously attacked by bees.

The 73-year-old man was doing yard work outside his rural Bexar County home when the bees turned on him on Monday (July 13) morning.

The man's neighbor Maria Sanchez was helping him but left for a few minutes to gather cactus from her yard.

"I told him I'll pick up the rocks and everything but he said 'no, go see if you can find some cactus' because he is diabetic and he believes eating cactus helps him," Sanchez told KENS 5.

She wasn't gone for every long before she saw her neighbors covered in bees.

"I got closer and there was a bunch of those ugly things. Bees. All over him. And I run inside. I get some alcohol and I throw a lot of alcohol on me and I throw a lot of alcohol on him," she told the station.

Sanchez called 911, but the dispatcher warned her to get away from the man in case the bees started stinging her.

The man was unconscious when first responders arrived. Medics had to wear protective equipment in order to safely treat the man without being stung.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away from his injuries. He was stung more than 300 times, according to a statement from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.