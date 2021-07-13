This Company Wants To Pay You $100,000 To Eat Tacos

By Emily Lee

July 13, 2021

High Angle View Of Tacos On Table
Photo: Getty Images

Tacos, anyone?

On Tuesday (July 13) McCormick announced the company is hiring for an exciting new position: Director of Taco Relations. According to the press release, this role comes with a $100,000 payment, as well as an assortment of McCormick Taco Seasoning and other McCormick products.

So, what exactly does this job entail? The Director of Taco Relations will work directly with the McCormick brand team to "develop delicious out-of-the-box recipes utilizing McCormick’s Taco Seasoning mix, connect with fellow taco connoisseurs to discuss the latest taco trends." Travel will be required in this role, too, including trips across the United States to visit famous taco restaurants and chefs and well as visit McCormick’s global headquarters and kitchens.

While being the director of anything sounds like you'd need a ton of qualifications and experience, this opportunity is open to all experience levels. One requirement, however, is a "deep appreciation for all things tacos."

“Since the 1960s, McCormick Taco Seasoning has been a staple, helping American households create cherished memories and delicious tacos everyone loves,” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick. “While taco trends continue to change and evolve, our seasoning has remained the first choice for countless families across the country. In fact, over the past year, we have seen our taco seasoning fly off grocery store shelves, at a rate of over 200 packets a minute.* McCormick’s Director of Taco Relations will ultimately honor and support the millions of Americans that rely on our taco seasoning everyday while keeping McCormick at the forefront of the tacos of tomorrow.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to get creative in their submission video and highlight why they deserve the chance to be the first-ever Director of Taco Relations. If you are over 21-years-old and are based in the United States, you can apply for this position here through July 20. Good luck!

