This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Albuquerque

By Ginny Reese

July 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country.

Wednesday (July 14th) is National Mac And Cheese Day.

So what spot in Albuquerque has the best mac and cheese?

Yelp has a list of the best restaurants to get the cheesy dish in the city, and The Kosmos came out on top.

The restaurant was the most rated 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The menu features tons of items, but let's get to what we're really here for.

The restaurant's mac and cheese is made with a three-cheese béchamel sauce. You can even order it with chicken, fish, or steak on top. Yum.

One user reviewed the restaurant, stating:

"Extraordinary atmosphere and the food is beyond fantastic!!!!! Such a great place to dine, I highly recommend this place."

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in the city to get macaroni and cheese:

  1. The Kosmos
  2. Ms. Gennie's House of Chicken
  3. Dave's Valley Grill
  4. Urban Hotdog Company
  5. Nexus Brewery and Restaurant
  6. Nexus Blue Smokehouse
  7. Bosque Burger
  8. High Point Grill
  9. Kamikaze Kitchen
  10. The Shop

Click here to see the full list of the best mac and cheese in the city.

