This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Las Vegas

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country.

Wednesday (July 14th) is National Mac And Cheese Day.

So what spot in Las Vegas has the best mac and cheese?

Yelp has a list of the best restaurants to get the cheesy dish in the city, and Smoke & Fire came out on top.

The restaurant was the most rated 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The menu features tons of items, but let's get to what we're really here for.

The restaurant's mac and cheese is amazing. It can be paired with a platter, or it can just be ordered alone.

One user reviewed the restaurant, stating:

"Everything we ordered was amazing!! The inside was nice, atmosphere was great and comforting."

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in the city to get macaroni and cheese:

Smoke & Fire Mama Bird The Legends Oyster Bar and Grill Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Carson Kitchen Rollin Smoke Barbecue John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill Slater's 50/50 Big B's Texas BBQ DB's Cajun Kitchen

