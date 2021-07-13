This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

July 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country.

Wednesday (July 14th) is National Mac And Cheese Day.

So what spot in Phoenix has the best mac and cheese?

Yelp has a list of the best restaurants to get the cheesy dish in Phoenix, and Little Miss BBQ-University came out on top.

The restaurant was the most rated restaurant by far on the list, and had a full five out of five stars. You can grab some mac and cheese here in a single, pint, quart, or half pan.

One user reviewed the restaurant, stating:

"The service was exceptional! The staff was really friendly, making the wait all the more bearable.
If you're in the area, you MUST give them a try. The food is no joke!"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Phoenix to get macaroni and cheese:

  1. Little Miss BBQ- University
  2. JL Smokehouse
  3. Bobby Q
  4. LOVECRAFT/ Ale House. Bottle Shop. Smoke Kitchen.
  5. Welcome Diner
  6. Rusconi's American Kitchen
  7. Little Miss BBQ- Sunnyslope
  8. Windsor
  9. Lux Central
  10. Miracle Mile Delicatessen

Click here to see the full list of the best mac and cheese in the city.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Phoenix

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.