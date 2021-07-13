This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Phoenix

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country.

Wednesday (July 14th) is National Mac And Cheese Day.

So what spot in Phoenix has the best mac and cheese?

Yelp has a list of the best restaurants to get the cheesy dish in Phoenix, and Little Miss BBQ-University came out on top.

The restaurant was the most rated restaurant by far on the list, and had a full five out of five stars. You can grab some mac and cheese here in a single, pint, quart, or half pan.

One user reviewed the restaurant, stating:

"The service was exceptional! The staff was really friendly, making the wait all the more bearable.

If you're in the area, you MUST give them a try. The food is no joke!"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Phoenix to get macaroni and cheese:

