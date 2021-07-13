This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Salt Lake City

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country.

Wednesday (July 14th) is National Mac And Cheese Day.

So what spot in Salt Lake City has the best mac and cheese?

Yelp has a list of the best restaurants to get the cheesy dish in the city, and White Horse came out on top.

The restaurant was the most rated 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The menu features tons of items, but let's get to what we're really here for.

The restaurant's mac and cheese is amazing. It is made with bacon, jalapeño, elbow macaroni, and four cheeses. Yum.

One user reviewed the restaurant, stating:

"Kudos to the chef and the staff as this on of the more pleasurable experiences I've had in a long time. I certainly will be back. You all should certainly go check them out..."

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in the city to get macaroni and cheese:

White Horse LIL Lotus Pretty Bird Even Stevens Sandwiches Carson Kitchen HallPass Tradition Eva's Bakery R&R BBQ Chedda Burger

Click here to see the full list of the best mac and cheese in the city.