Users Flood Gavin Rossdale's Cryptic Post In Wake Of Gwen Stefani Wedding

As Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding continues to make headlines, the former’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale left a short and sweet message about love on Instagram.

Last week, the Bush frontman took to the social media platform to share a photo of him on the beach with the caption: “May your love be ocean sized,” alongside a black heart emoji. While many comments were in his favor, some of the most replied messages were not kind to his sentiments on love. "If only your's was for Gwen…not the name," one user wrote in the comment section, which became the most-liked reply. Meanwhile, another message went in on Rossdale, reading, “Looks old and miserable…karma."

Rossdale and Stefani were married for 13 years, before calling it quits in 2015. As per reports, they split because the No Doubt frontman found out that he had an affair with their nanny. The former couple share three children: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

Carson Daly, who officiated Stefani’s Oklahoma wedding to Shelton, recently revealed to Today that the children played sweet roles in the ceremony by reading from the bible. According to reports, they read a verse about love. For now, Stefani and Shelton have returned to Los Angeles and are seemingly getting back to their day-to-day lives.