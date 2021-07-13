Where You Can Find The Best Loaded Fries In Portland
By Zuri Anderson
July 13, 2021
People like fries, but some love loaded fries. Interested eaters enjoy piling sauce, meat, and other ingredients on top of their plate or bowl of french fries. If it's fun to dip your fries into stuff, why put dump some yummy stuff on them and eat like nachos? It's a win-win!
With that said, where can you find the best loaded fries plate in Portland? According to Yelp, the No. 1 restaurant to satisfy your needs is...
Taking a look at its Yelp page, it's sporting an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5! Located at 1605 SE Bybee Blvd, you have four amazing options for loaded fries.
The Loaded Tilikum, for example, is PDX's truffle fries topped with buttermilk fried chicken, creamy slaw, housemade barbecue sauce, and aioli, according to their online menu.
Then there's the Loaded Burlington, which comes with pecan-smoked pork, Carolina mustard barbecue sauce, creamy slaw, truffle salt, and parsley on truffles fries.
Here's what a couple of Yelpers had to say about PDX Sliders' loaded fries:
"Oh! The fries with ANY TOPPING is worth waiting for. Wait times are not long (btw). I'll definitely be back! It's always great asking what the staff would recommend from their menu." -- Tireeka W.
"We shared a Loaded Tilikum fries... The loaded fries were great. Covered in coleslaw, bbq sauce, and more aioli, the fries were still crispy and the fried chicken was juicy. Their fries are some of the best I've had." -- Grace C.
If you want to sample other dishes on Hate Monday's menu, there's a variety of choices, including wings, Philly steak sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and more.
To see other Portland restaurants selling great loaded fries, click here.