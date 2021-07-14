Camila Cabello Helped Shawn Mendes Sing In Spanish On Camilo's 'Kesi' Remix

Shawn Mendes is flexing his Spanish singing on a remix to Camilo's hit, "KESI."

The three-minute track, which dropped on Wednesday afternoon (July 14), hears the pop star sing in both English and Spanish, alongside the Colombian star. While it was Mendes who initiated the opportunity when he slid into Camilo's Instagram DMs, it was Camila Cabello, who helped him out with his Spanish pronunciation. "To be fair, not everybody has a Cuban Mexican girlfriend who sits in the studio with them making sure they're saying every word perfectly," the pop star confessed in promotion for the new release. "She was like, 'If you're going to do this, you got to do it right. You can't be saying these words wrong.' And I was like, 'Okay.'"

Mendes put in work, too, spending hours to get the words right. "I could not mess that up," he said. "It was going to ruin our relationship if I said, if there was one ... I remember there was one word and I was like, 'I think it's fine.' And she's like, 'It's not fine.' And I'm like, 'Okay, it's not fine. I believe you.'"

"I never thought about doing a remix until Shawn Mendes, one of my favorite artists, mentioned it to me. Being a big fan of his music, the pure idea of hearing him singing in Spanish is something that made me so excited," Kesi said in a statement for the new mix. "The fact that he decided to sing in our language for the first time in his career on a song with me is one of the greatest honors I've had in my career as an artist."