Camila Cabello Helped Shawn Mendes Sing In Spanish On Camilo's 'Kesi' Remix

By Hayden Brooks

July 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is flexing his Spanish singing on a remix to Camilo's hit, "KESI."

The three-minute track, which dropped on Wednesday afternoon (July 14), hears the pop star sing in both English and Spanish, alongside the Colombian star. While it was Mendes who initiated the opportunity when he slid into Camilo's Instagram DMs, it was Camila Cabello, who helped him out with his Spanish pronunciation. "To be fair, not everybody has a Cuban Mexican girlfriend who sits in the studio with them making sure they're saying every word perfectly," the pop star confessed in promotion for the new release. "She was like, 'If you're going to do this, you got to do it right. You can't be saying these words wrong.' And I was like, 'Okay.'"

Mendes put in work, too, spending hours to get the words right. "I could not mess that up," he said. "It was going to ruin our relationship if I said, if there was one ... I remember there was one word and I was like, 'I think it's fine.' And she's like, 'It's not fine.' And I'm like, 'Okay, it's not fine. I believe you.'"

"I never thought about doing a remix until Shawn Mendes, one of my favorite artists, mentioned it to me. Being a big fan of his music, the pure idea of hearing him singing in Spanish is something that made me so excited," Kesi said in a statement for the new mix. "The fact that he decided to sing in our language for the first time in his career on a song with me is one of the greatest honors I've had in my career as an artist."

Shawn MendesCamiloCamila Cabello

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Camila Cabello Helped Shawn Mendes Sing In Spanish On Camilo's 'Kesi' Remix

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.