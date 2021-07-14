Demi Lovato Says It's OK To Misgender Them: 'It’s A Huge Transition'

Back in May, Demi Lovato took to social media to share a special announcement. The 28-year-old singer shared they are nonbinary and will use they/them pronouns going forward. Since sharing this with the world, Lovato has been candid about their experiences with publicly changing their pronouns with their followers.

On Tuesday (July 14), Lovato shared an encouraging message with their fans about accidentally misgendering them. As Lovato sees it, it's OK to mess up as long as you're making your best effort.

“If you misgender me — that’s okay,” Lovato wrote on Instagram. “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”