Demi Lovato Says It's OK To Misgender Them: 'It’s A Huge Transition'
By Emily Lee
July 14, 2021
Back in May, Demi Lovato took to social media to share a special announcement. The 28-year-old singer shared they are nonbinary and will use they/them pronouns going forward. Since sharing this with the world, Lovato has been candid about their experiences with publicly changing their pronouns with their followers.
On Tuesday (July 14), Lovato shared an encouraging message with their fans about accidentally misgendering them. As Lovato sees it, it's OK to mess up as long as you're making your best effort.
“If you misgender me — that’s okay,” Lovato wrote on Instagram. “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”
“As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, that shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process," they added.
Earlier this week, Lovato reposted activist Matt Bernstein's Instagram explaining the term nonbinary. “Non-binary people deserve the right to exist without constantly explaining, justifying, and proving that they are real to people who refuse to accept that gender as we know it is changing,” one of the slides reads.
When Lovato first announced they'd be changing their pronouns, the pop star wrote that "sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones." They encouraged their fans to "please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way."