Expert Says Young Children Will Pay Price If Adults Don't Get Vaccinated

A health expert believes children will pay the price if adults far short of the United States' goal for vaccination rates amid recent surges of COVID-19 in most states.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN that vaccination rates are lagging among adults and kids under 12 amid the increased spread of the Delta variant, which will likely have a negative effect on younger Americans.

"Transmission will continue to accelerate ... and the ones who will also pay the price, in addition to the unvaccinated adolescents, are the little kids who depend on the adults and adolescents to get vaccinated in order to slow or halt transmission," Dr. Hotez said.

The rates of new cases are at least 10% higher in 46 states this week from the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Los Angeles County, which is the most populated county in the United States, has seen a 500% increase in cases during the past month, according to the United States' latest health data update.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest update reports only 48.1% of the American population is fully vaccinated.