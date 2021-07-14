Foo Fighters Announce Three Shows In A State They've Never Played Before

By Katrina Nattress

July 14, 2021

The Foo Fighters aren't wasting any time when it comes to returning to the stage. Last month, they played the first full-capacity show at New York City's Madison Square Garden, and they plan to do the same in their hometown of Los Angeles later this week. They also plan to perform in Alaska for the first time ever.

On Wednesday (July 14), the Foos announced two shows in Anchorage and one in Fairbanks this August. The dates are part of the band's 26th anniversary tour and tickets are one sale now. Check out the band's announcement post and a full list of tour dates below.

Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

July 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

July 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 5 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

August 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 17 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center

August 19 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center

August 21 – Fairbanks, AK @ Carlson Center

Foo Fighters

