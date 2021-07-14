George Floyd Mural In Ohio Crumbles Following Lightning Strike

Rubble and debris litters the place where a mural once stood in honor of George Floyd in Ohio.

Although many reports say lightning struck the Toledo mural, some have raised another possible cause for the crumble.

13abc notes that its Doppler Radar showed a lightning strike in that area on Tuesday (July 13), but City Building Inspector Hugh Koogan added to the Toledo Blade that “age” wore down the building.

City of Toledo reportedly plans to collaborate with the arts commission to find a new location for another mural honoring Floyd, who was killed after former Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder in April, and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison last month.

"What we do know is that the mural will be replaced,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said on Wednesday (July 14), according to Toledo’s WTOL 11. “We will work with the Arts Commission and the artist to make sure that a new mural can replace the old, so that the message at the core of this artwork can be heard.”

The former mural honoring Floyd, at Summit and Lagrange, was done by David Ross last year.