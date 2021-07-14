Imagine Dragons Wish Dan Reynolds Happy Birthday With Funny Photo Gallery

By Katrina Nattress

July 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

Dan Reynolds turned 34 today (July 14), and to celebrate Imagine Dragons shared a hilarious photo gallery with an endearing message on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Mr. Dan Reynolds. We are so very grateful you were born. The world would be less without your indomitable spirit in it," his bandmates wrote alongside stills from their "Follow You" music video. "You’ve touched the lives of so many people with your melodies and words - a message of self-love, compassion, forgiveness and hope.  It’s been an honor to share that message along side you. Your appetite for life inspires us. May you live to be 200!"

The singer's wife Aja Volkman also shared a thoughtful birthday post.

"Happy birthday to the one and only @danreynolds!!!!" she captioned a photo of Dan snuggling up with their 21-month-old son Valentine on the couch. "Who knew? Who know what our life would bring? What you as such a powerful creator would create? I’m so proud of you. Constantly impressed by your discipline and drive. You forever inspire me. Especially as a dad. I know there are never enough hours in the day, but you certainly maximize the 24 that we have. I love you so much. ❤️"

See both posts below.

Imagine Dragons

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Imagine Dragons Wish Dan Reynolds Happy Birthday With Funny Photo Gallery

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.