Dan Reynolds turned 34 today (July 14), and to celebrate Imagine Dragons shared a hilarious photo gallery with an endearing message on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Mr. Dan Reynolds. We are so very grateful you were born. The world would be less without your indomitable spirit in it," his bandmates wrote alongside stills from their "Follow You" music video. "You’ve touched the lives of so many people with your melodies and words - a message of self-love, compassion, forgiveness and hope. It’s been an honor to share that message along side you. Your appetite for life inspires us. May you live to be 200!"

The singer's wife Aja Volkman also shared a thoughtful birthday post.

"Happy birthday to the one and only @danreynolds!!!!" she captioned a photo of Dan snuggling up with their 21-month-old son Valentine on the couch. "Who knew? Who know what our life would bring? What you as such a powerful creator would create? I’m so proud of you. Constantly impressed by your discipline and drive. You forever inspire me. Especially as a dad. I know there are never enough hours in the day, but you certainly maximize the 24 that we have. I love you so much. ❤️"

See both posts below.