Lionel Messi Reaches New Deal With Barcelona FC: Report

By Jason Hall

July 14, 2021

La Liga 2020/2021, FC Barcelona - Celta de Vigo
Photo: Getty Images

Lionel Messi has reportedly reached a long-term agreement with Barcelona FC.

Messi, who's spent final four years of his youth career and entire senior career with the Catalan club, agreed to a five-year deal on Wednesday (July 14), just weeks after his previous contract expired, ESPN reports.

Messi's previous contract, which was worth more than €500 million ($594m) during a four-year span, expired at midnight on June 30.

The forward, who turns 35 later this month, was reportedly courted by Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City amid reports of interest in ending his 20-year relationship with Barcelona last summer.

The report came after Barcelona was defeated, 8-2, by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, as well as a tumultuous relationship with former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, which included Messi calling Bartomeu a "liar" in a September 2020 interview with Goal after Barcelona blocked the forward's departure.

However, Barcelona's decision to bring back former club president Joan Laporta in March -- who had previously served the role from 2003-2010 -- is believed to have swayed the captain into returning for his 18th senior club season.

ESPN reports an official announcement is expected to be made by the club in the next few days.

Messi is currently on holiday after leading the Argentina national team to its first Cope America championship since 1993 and the first of his international career.

Messi joined Barcelona's academy in 2000 and has appeared in a club record 778 games, surpassing former teammate Xavi Hernandez's previous record last season.

The Argentinian forward has a club record 672 career goals, leading Barcelona to 10 La Liga and four Champions League titles, while also winning a record six Ballon d'Or awards.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Lionel Messi Reaches New Deal With Barcelona FC: Report

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.