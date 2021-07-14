Nashville Worker Arrested After Fireworks Spark Flames At Fast Food Chain

By Sarah Tate

July 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A worker at a Nashville fast food chain was arrested Monday (July 12) after investigators claim she sparked a flame that set the building on fire.

According to News Channel 5, 25-year-old Courtney Mayes was arrested and charged with felony aggravated arson after she and other employees at a Nolensville Pike Taco Bell reportedly played with fireworks inside the restaurant on July 8.

Investigators with the Nashville Fire Department said the employees were captured on video locking the dining room doors and running around the store holding fireworks. At one point, they supposedly placed an item in a trash can near the door and left the building to film it from outside.

As they attempted to go back inside, they found that the doors were locked and the trash can was starting to smoke. The employees called 911, and responders arrived on scene, forcing their way inside and dousing the flames.

The restaurant suffered more than $30,000 in damage, the news outlet reports, and there was additional damage to the men's restroom where investigators say it looked as if fireworks were ignited inside that trash can as well.

In addition to Mayes, investigators say more arrests will be made in the following days.

This wasn't the only recent fireworks-related incident in Nashville. On the weekend of the Fourth of July, a man was driving downtown when another car pulled up next to him and reportedly tossed a lit firework inside his convertible. The incident was captured on video by the car behind him.

