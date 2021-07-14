Following the united front Prince William and Prince Harry put up for the Princess Diana statue unveiling, many of the brothers' supporters hoped they had put their rift behind them. There was even speculation the princes would spend the holidays together again this year. According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, however, this seems unlikely.

“It’s perhaps unlikely that they’re going to be spending what we would think of as quality family time together at Christmas and New Years and birthdays,” Sacerdoti told Us Weekly. William and Harry have not spent Christmas together for the past few years.

“Just remember that the queen hasn’t met her latest granddaughter. It doesn’t seem likely that she’s going to anytime soon. She’s barely seen Archie for quite a while,” Sacerdoti continued. “On a human family level, forgetting them being the royal family, there’s already quite some frostiness and distance there. So I suspect if things can go well, [then] maybe they’ll have the occasional meeting, but I don’t think it seems very high on anyone’s agenda.”

Despite their being "frostiness and distance" between the brothers, Sacerdoti says there isn't any "animosity" between them. “It’s like any family. Sometimes we keep closer contact with people than other times, and some people we stay more in touch with than others," he explained. "So I think just the very distance between the United States and the United Kingdom and the complications of either parts of this family being able to travel means that jetting backwards and forwards isn’t necessarily going to happen though."