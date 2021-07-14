Princes William & Harry Won’t Have 'Quality Time' Together Over Holidays

By Emily Lee

July 14, 2021

BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIANA-STATUE
Photo: Getty Images

Following the united front Prince William and Prince Harry put up for the Princess Diana statue unveiling, many of the brothers' supporters hoped they had put their rift behind them. There was even speculation the princes would spend the holidays together again this year. According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, however, this seems unlikely.

“It’s perhaps unlikely that they’re going to be spending what we would think of as quality family time together at Christmas and New Years and birthdays,” Sacerdoti told Us Weekly. William and Harry have not spent Christmas together for the past few years.

“Just remember that the queen hasn’t met her latest granddaughter. It doesn’t seem likely that she’s going to anytime soon. She’s barely seen Archie for quite a while,” Sacerdoti continued. “On a human family level, forgetting them being the royal family, there’s already quite some frostiness and distance there. So I suspect if things can go well, [then] maybe they’ll have the occasional meeting, but I don’t think it seems very high on anyone’s agenda.”

Despite their being "frostiness and distance" between the brothers, Sacerdoti says there isn't any "animosity" between them. “It’s like any family. Sometimes we keep closer contact with people than other times, and some people we stay more in touch with than others," he explained. "So I think just the very distance between the United States and the United Kingdom and the complications of either parts of this family being able to travel means that jetting backwards and forwards isn’t necessarily going to happen though."

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Princes William & Harry Won’t Have 'Quality Time' Together Over Holidays

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.