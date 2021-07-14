While chatting with People about her debut novel Her Heart for a Compass, Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson, the Duchess of York, opened up about her relationship with her late sister-in-law Princess Diana. Fergie believes the Princess of Wales would be thrilled with all her sons have accomplished over the years.

"She would be very proud of her sons and their wives," the Duchess of York said. "And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that's what she loved." Fergie is mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew. Diana "adored my girls," Fergie gushed. "She adored the boys. This would be her haven. Her heaven."

"If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, 'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen,'" Fergie continued, raving about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. "Because each has got her own voice."

The Duchess of York also shut down rumors that she had Diana had a falling out before her tragic passing."We were best friends from when she was 14 and I was 15. She taught me so much of public life," she recalled. "She was so brave. We used to have the most incredible time together."

"We promised each other we would always be together — there was never any daylight between us," Fergie continued. "But everybody wanted that because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong."