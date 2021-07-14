Rescue Crews Free Naked Woman 'Wedged Between Two Walls'

The Orange County Fire Authority sent a rescue team to Santa Ana to free a woman “wedged between two walls,” the agency confirmed.

The trapped woman was naked, KTLA reports.

The Santa Ana Police Department reportedly arrived at the scene first, and called the Orange County Fire Authority once they located the victim.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen told KTLA that the opening was, at most, a foot wide. Nguyen added that it’s “a mystery” as to how the woman got stuck between the two buildings.

The Orange County Fire Authority shared video of rescue crews working to get the woman out at the 1020 block of N. Harbor Blvd.

“Firefighters continue to breach the wall while keeping an eye on the female and ventilating the area,” the agency said in an update, later adding: “After a cautious and technical operation, firefighters have gotten the victim out. Our paramedics will be assessing her now.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was hurt in the incident, or why she wasn't wearing clothing.

The woman was trapped for more than two hours as crews worked to free her.

The Orange County Fire Authority added that officials would release further information as it becomes available.