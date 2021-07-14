Rock Hall Of Fame Reveals New Tom Petty Artifacts In Halftime Show Exhibit

New Tom Petty artifacts are on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s “Biggest Show on Turf: 55 Years of Halftime Shows” exhibit.

The Rock Hall announced that the exhibit now includes Petty’s outfit he wore during his 12-minute Super Bowl XLII Halftime Show with the Heartbreakers in 2008. About one hundred million people tuned into the Emmy-nominated performance, according to a press release from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“A lot of it is just trying to remember the next chord,” Petty joked at the time, during the pregame press conference. “We play for the audience and hopefully that’ll take care of everything else.”

Fans can also see Petty’s electric guitar, a 1964 Rickenbacker (Rose Morris model 1997), which he played during the Halftime Show. The iconic artist considered the guitar “one of his most prized possessions,” according to the Rock Hall.

Visitors of the Cleveland-based Hall of Fame and Museum can find the “best Halftime stories told through artifacts” in the exhibit, along with Petty’s items. The exhibit has artifacts from the most recent Super Bowl — the mirrored infinity room set that The Weeknd used — as well as some throwbacks (Katy Perry’s “Left Shark,” Bono’s jacket, Prince’s suit and more).

Tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are available at rockhall.com.

Watch the NFL's 2017 tribute to Petty's Halftime Show here: