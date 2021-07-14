WALK THE MOON Returns With 3 New Songs From Upcoming Album 'Heights'

WALK THE MOON has finally returned with new music, and gave fans not one, not two, but THREE new songs from their forthcoming new album, Heights.

Heights' lead single, "Can You Handle My Love??" is a collaboration between the band, Tommy English, and K.Flay and produced by Tommy English and Mike Crossey. In a statement, WALK THE MOON lead singer Nicholas Petricca explained of the song, "'Can You Handle My Love??' is a song about how trying to be perfect is totally ridiculous. Whoever hears these songs, I want them to be reminded of what they love about life."

In the track, he sings, "Just the way that i am i’m a freak and it’s literal/ Got a hole in my heart gonna fill it with chemicals/ Just the way that I am not trying to be difficult/ I got a crush on you and it’s not just physical," and continues in the chorus, "Can you handle my love??/ Then takе a chance with my love."