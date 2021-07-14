WATCH: Dierks Bentley Performs Duet With Daughter Evie, 12, In Chicago

By Kelly Fisher

July 14, 2021

56th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Dierks Bentley is playing live music again, and this weekend, he delivered a duet with with his daughter.

Bentley performed at the Windy City Smokeout festival in Chicago on Saturday (July 10).

During the show, the “Gone” singer performed “Different For Girls,” a cross-genre collaboration Bentley released with Elle King in 2016.

King’s latest country crossover has her teaming up with Miranda Lambert, on the track “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

Standing in for King, Bentley’s 12-year-old daughter Evie took the stage in Chicago, joining her dad on “Different For Girls.”

Fans have raved about Evie’s performance as video began circulating online:

“Dierks and his daughter together on that stage was a perfect duo!She is such a beautiful young lady with an angelic sweet voice ! Her dad is so very proud of her!”
“Let's go young lady Bentley”
“Amazing voice she Absolutely stole the show!!!”

For Bentley, the live show was just as enjoyable. He wrote on Instagram:

“Hard to put into words how much we’ve missed this as a band and crew… thanks for coming out Chicago. You were legendary.
"Just a few more weeks until the #BeersOnMe tour kicks off”

Bentley also surprised fans with his latest EP, “Live From Telluride,” featuring five tracks from the 48th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Listen to “Live From Telluride” on iHeartRadio here.

