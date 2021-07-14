WATCH: Dierks Bentley Performs Duet With Daughter Evie, 12, In Chicago

Dierks Bentley is playing live music again, and this weekend, he delivered a duet with with his daughter.

Bentley performed at the Windy City Smokeout festival in Chicago on Saturday (July 10).

During the show, the “Gone” singer performed “Different For Girls,” a cross-genre collaboration Bentley released with Elle King in 2016.

King’s latest country crossover has her teaming up with Miranda Lambert, on the track “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

Standing in for King, Bentley’s 12-year-old daughter Evie took the stage in Chicago, joining her dad on “Different For Girls.”

Fans have raved about Evie’s performance as video began circulating online:

“Dierks and his daughter together on that stage was a perfect duo!She is such a beautiful young lady with an angelic sweet voice ! Her dad is so very proud of her!”

“Let's go young lady Bentley”

“Amazing voice she Absolutely stole the show!!!”