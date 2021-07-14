Why July 14th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

July 14, 2021

The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience
It’s July 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2008, Guns N’ Roses announced that their new song “Shackler’s Revenge” would debut on the Rock Band 2 video game.

In 1967, The Who began their first American tour, opening for Herman’s Hermits.

In 1982, the Alan Parker-directed film Pink Floyd’s The Wall premiered in London. It would go on to peak at number three at the box office here in America, and earn 22-million dollars before closing in 1983.

In 2012, Paul McCartney joined Bruce Springsteen for the encore of his show at London’s Hyde Park, only to have the venue pull the plug on the historic collaboration due to a curfew. While the pair got to play “I Saw Her Standing There” together, the sound went out at the end of their joint version of “Twist and Shout.”

And in 2010, Bono announced that he had fully recovered from emergency back surgery he underwent two months earlier.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

