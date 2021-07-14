Zendaya Responds To Backlash Over Lola Bunny's 'Space Jam 2' Makeover
By Emily Lee
Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to premiere on HBO Max this Friday (July 16). The highly anticipated film stars Zendaya as the fan-favorite character Lola Bunny. While many people were excited about Zendaya taking on the iconic role, others were upset by the makeover the character received for the film.
For those who may not remember Lola Bunny's look from the original Space Jam, the character rocks short shorts and a crop top throughout the flm. In the updated version, Lola Bunny is given a more modest athletic look. Shortly after the artwork for Space Jam: A New Legacy was revealed, some fans were in an uproar about the change.
"I definitely know we love her, but I didn't know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was," Zendaya told Entertainment Weekly. "I understand because she's a lovable character. She's very important, so I get it."
She went on to say Lola is "special to a lot of people and their childhoods and they've been able to grow up with her, so I get that sense of protection." Ultimately, though, Zendaya just wanted to what director Malcolm D. Lee asked of her for the film. "I'm just here to offer my services," she told the outlet.
Zendaya spoke about her own appreciation for the character, as well, saying she "always appreciated Lola because she's the only girl on the team, kind of holding it down for the ladies — and she's also an incredible player." She believes this reimagined look for Lola fits the character's personality more. "I think in this reimagining of who she is, it just leans into that a little bit more, the fact that she's got these skills and she's an MVP. When we meet here, she's like, 'I'm being a warrior, an Amazon princess, I don't have time for this right now,'" Zendaya explained. "But she obviously ends up being such a crucial member of the team and really holding them all together. When they're going off on their looney moments, she brings everyone back."
The director echoed Zendaya's sentiments while chatting with the outlet. "I had no idea that people would be that up in arms about a bunny not having boobs," Lee joked. "Listen, I understand people don't want things to change, but I think we needed some evolution with her, not by objectifying her but by making her strong and still feminine. And, yes, we had all these other women who were like, 'Oh, you can't be strong and have big boobs?!' Sure you can, but we're talking about a cartoon bunny, not women!"
Space Jam: A New Legacy flies into theaters and HBO Max on Friday. Will you be watching?