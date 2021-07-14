Zendaya Responds To Backlash Over Lola Bunny's 'Space Jam 2' Makeover

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to premiere on HBO Max this Friday (July 16). The highly anticipated film stars Zendaya as the fan-favorite character Lola Bunny. While many people were excited about Zendaya taking on the iconic role, others were upset by the makeover the character received for the film.

For those who may not remember Lola Bunny's look from the original Space Jam, the character rocks short shorts and a crop top throughout the flm. In the updated version, Lola Bunny is given a more modest athletic look. Shortly after the artwork for Space Jam: A New Legacy was revealed, some fans were in an uproar about the change.

"I definitely know we love her, but I didn't know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was," Zendaya told Entertainment Weekly. "I understand because she's a lovable character. She's very important, so I get it."

She went on to say Lola is "special to a lot of people and their childhoods and they've been able to grow up with her, so I get that sense of protection." Ultimately, though, Zendaya just wanted to what director Malcolm D. Lee asked of her for the film. "I'm just here to offer my services," she told the outlet.