A Missouri City Ranks Among List Of U.S. Cities That Love Hot Dogs The Most

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of a hot dog, a summertime BBQ comes to mind. So, if you don't have any cookout plans for the rest of July, you might want to throw a BBQ because it is National Hot Dog Month.

With the holiday, it has been revealed that some cities like hot dogs more than others, but which U.S. cities can say they love hot dogs the most? Luckily, Zippia evaluated data and released a report of which cities (and states) love hot dogs the most.

How did Zippia determine the list? Here is what the report said about their research:

"First, for cities we simply used data from the very real and very serious Hot Dog Organization. The Hot Dog Organization looked at hot dog orders and city size to find the cities disproportionately eating the most dogs."
"For the states we had to be a bit more creative since no consumption or hot dog order data was readily available. So instead we turned to Google Search Trends, where people turn for hot dog recipes, cooking advice, and to find hot dogs near them. The higher the search volume, the more hot dog loving the state."

Zippia's researchers also discovered that between Memorial Day and Labor Day, it is expected that Americans will consume seven billion hot dogs.

So, which Missouri city loves hot dogs the most and is contributing to the amount consumed?

Cape Girardeau was ranked at No. 4 on Zippia's report for the top 10 U.S. cities that love hot dogs the most.

According to the report, here are the top 10 cities that love hot dogs the most:

  1. Buffalo, NY
  2. Raleigh/Durham, NC
  3. Charlotte, NC
  4. Paducah, KY/Cape Girardeau, MO
  5. Greensboro, NC
  6. Birmingham, AL
  7. Knoxville, TN
  8. Little Rock, AR
  9. Albany, NY
  10. Nashville, TN

Here are the top 10 states that love hot dogs the most:

  1. West Virginia
  2. North Carolina
  3. South Carolina
  4. Illinois
  5. Maine
  6. Arizona
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Rhode Island
  9. Connecticut
  10. Nevada

