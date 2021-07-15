Captive Woman Rescued After Leaving Notes In Public Restrooms

By Bill Galluccio

July 15, 2021

Public restroom or toilet with women signs on brick wall decorate by vintage style in department store
Photo: Getty Images

A Pennsylvania woman who was taken captive in May was rescued after she left notes in public restrooms. The first note was found last week in the bathroom at a Walmart in Carnegie. The note said that the woman was being sexually abused and physically assaulted by her captor.

She provided an address and asked whoever found the note to call 911. When the police arrived at the address, nobody answered the door. They tried calling a number for the woman, but a man answered and told the police that she was on vacation in New York.

On Saturday (July 10), another note was discovered in the bathroom at the Fallingwater Museum in Mill Run. The following day authorities sent a SWAT team to the home and rescued the woman, who has not been identified. They took Corey Brewer, 38, into custody.

He is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault, strangulation, and unlawful restraint.

The woman told investigators that Brewer had been holding her captive since May 1 and threatened to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. Authorities said the two were previously in a relationship and that the woman had obtained a protection order against Brewer.

The woman showed signs of abuse, but officials did not provide any information on her condition.

