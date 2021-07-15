Ed Sheeran Reveals Why He Picked His Latest Single While Eating Spicy Wings

By Kelly Fisher

July 15, 2021

British singer Ed Sheeran performs in Moscow
Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran took the hot seat.

The “Shape Of You” singer-songwriter appeared on Hot Ones, “the show with hot questions and even hotter wings,” host Sean Evans dubs it.

The 25-minute interview allows fans to listen as Sheeran:

“…takes on the wings of death and chats about everything from salvaging Eric Clapton's guitar from a fire, to collaborating with Eminem and 50 Cent, to the time he brought Courteney Cox to Tesco. Plus, a very special surprise from Benny Blanco!”

Evans dove into the interview by asking the award-winning artist how he opted to select his latest single, “Bad Habits,” from his upcoming album.

Here’s why Sheeran released “Bad Habits” first:

“I think for me it’s — every time I’ve released a first single, the way that it works best is to do…a ground I’ve never covered before.
“I feel like as a fan of musicians, any time that anyone’s — not reinvented themselves, but — come out with something that you’re like, ‘Oh My God, I didn’t expect them to do that,’ that’s usually where I pick the first single.”

Sheeran acknowledged that the decision-making method can be a “Catch 22” because his core fan base might worry that he’s changing too much (until they hear the rest of the album, of course).

However, it worked for “Sing” and “Shape Of You,” he noted.

Sheeran also revealed that he nearly released a different single first.

Here’s why he swapped it for “Bad Habits”:

“This time, I had a first single picked, (it was) kind of like lo-fi, depressing, sad. And I’d made this like really upbeat, dance tune.
"And then (Prime Minister) Boris Johnson announced that England was opening up on the 21st of June, and my single was going to come out on the 25th of June. So, I sort of switched them around because I was like, 'What do I want to hear on the radio when the world opens up…?'”

Watch the full interview here:

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Ed Sheeran Reveals Why He Picked His Latest Single While Eating Spicy Wings

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.