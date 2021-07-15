Emily Blunt Says Her Daughters Are 'Disinterested' In Seeing Her On Screen

Though Emily Blunt and John Krasinski keep their two daughters, Hazel and Violet, out of the public eye, the proud parents often share funny anecdotes about their family life. While making an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Blunt revealed her daughters are "disinterested" in watching her act. Her upcoming movie Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney World ride, is the only exception.

"This interestingly has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times. They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen, but they're really into Jungle Cruise," she shared. "They love the jaguar, they love DJ [costar Dwayne Johnson], they love the dynamic, they love the whole world."

"It's been the first thing they're like, 'Play it again, play it again,' " she said with a smile. "It makes me so happy."