Emily Blunt Says Her Daughters Are 'Disinterested' In Seeing Her On Screen

By Emily Lee

July 15, 2021

"Sicario" Photocall - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo: WireImage

Though Emily Blunt and John Krasinski keep their two daughters, Hazel and Violet, out of the public eye, the proud parents often share funny anecdotes about their family life. While making an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Blunt revealed her daughters are "disinterested" in watching her act. Her upcoming movie Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney World ride, is the only exception.

"This interestingly has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times. They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen, but they're really into Jungle Cruise," she shared. "They love the jaguar, they love DJ [costar Dwayne Johnson], they love the dynamic, they love the whole world."

"It's been the first thing they're like, 'Play it again, play it again,' " she said with a smile. "It makes me so happy."

Back in May, Blunt echoed these sentiments to the Sunday Times. "If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I'd be thrilled," she said of her and Krasinski's fame. "They don't even want to see what I do. They don't even like it when I put on makeup. They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy."

When asked if she'd like to see Hazel and Violet become actors one day themselves, Blunt replied: "God no — no! Please God keep them off the stage."

Jungle Cruise sails into theaters on July 30.

