Never Have I Ever is finally back for its sophomore season. The rom-com series, created by Mindy Kaling, was a breakout success on Netflix last spring.

As fans of the show will remember, Never Have I Ever is narrated by a slew of celebrities, including tennis star John McEnroe and Andy Samberg. Crissy Teigen was supposed to join the cast of star-studded narrators for a season two episode, as the voice for Devi's love interest Paxton. Back in June, however, it was announced that Teigen had departed the series following her bullying controversy.

Teigen has not publicly commented on her departure from Never Have I Ever. A spokesperson for the series, however, released a statement saying: "Chrissy Teigen has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever. The role is expected to be recast."

Netflix and the Never Have I Ever creative team decided to keep Teigen's replacement a secret. Now that the show has returned, it's been revealed that Gigi Hadid is now Paxton's narrative voice. She gushed over her experience working on the show on her Instagram account.



"Had the BEST time getting to narrate a new episode of [Never Have I Ever]— I got your back, Pax! Check out Season 2, NOW on [Netflix]!!!!" Hadid wrote. "Big love to [Mindy Kaling & the whole NHIE team!"