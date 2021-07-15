Illinois Ranks Among States That Love Hot Dogs The Most

Summer is here, and that means taking part in pool days, cooling off with some ice cream, and going to barbecues.

Hot dogs are a classic, all-American summer food to throw on the grill, and Illinoisans apparently like them more than others.

Zippia determined that, noting that Americans will eat about 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day (and spend about $3 billion to buy hot dogs in supermarkets each year).

The career research hub shared its findings Wednesday (July 14), using data from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council and Google Trends to map out the cities and states that eat the most hot dogs.

So, where does Illinois rank?

Illinois comes in at No. 4 on the list of states that love hot dogs the most (none of Illinois’ cities made the list of hot dog-loving cities, according to Zippia). Illinois comes in fourth, following West Virginia and the Carolinas.

One fun fact about hot dogs, Zippia points out, among others: Joey Chestnut broke his own world record by eating 75 hot dogs in just 10 minutes. He told ESPN that after this "crazy year... I'm happy I was able to get a record."

