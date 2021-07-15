Johnson & Johnson Recalls Sunscreen Over Traces Of Benzene

Johnson & Johnson is recalling five brands of sunscreen after low levels of benzene were detected in some samples. The recalled products include Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen, and Neutrogena UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

Repeated exposure to benzene can cause a host of long-term issues, including leukemia, anemia, and complications during pregnancy. Symptoms of exposure include dizziness, stomach irritation, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and drowsiness.

Johnson & Johnson said that the levels found in the sunscreen were unlikely to cause adverse health issues.

"Based on exposure modeling and the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) framework, daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol sunscreen products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products," the pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson said that its sunscreen products are not manufactured with benzene and is working to find out how it ended up in the products.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products, you should discard them immediately. Consumers can request a refund by calling Johnson & Johnson at 1-800-458-1673.