Lego Handgun Sales Halted After Uproar, Cease And Desist

A Utah company has stopped producing a kit that encases Glock handguns in Lego blocks after it was issued a cease and desist by the global toy company.

Culper Precision, based in Utah County, shared an image of the "Block19" on its Instagram account, calling the gun "a childhood dream come to life" and adding, “We wanted the second amendment to simply be too painful to tread on, so there was only one logical solution," in a post shared of the prototype on June 24.

The weapon featured red, yellow and blue lego blocks, making it indistinguishable from a child's toy and was listed at a price between $549 and $765, with the company enticing consumers to buy the gun "made out of the Legos you got from Santa."