Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Developing A New Animated Series For Netflix

By Emily Lee

July 15, 2021

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday (July 14), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced an exciting new venture for Archewell Productions—an animated series for Netflix. The show, titled Pearl, was created by the Duchess of Sussex. She will also serve as executive producer on the series alongside David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, and Amanda Rynda.

According to a press release from Netflix, Pearl is a family series that follows a 12-year-old girl's "heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history."

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Last year, Harry and Meghan signed a major production deal with Netflix. Though neither the Sussexes or Netflix confirmed the reports, it's believed the deal was worth an estimated $100 millioln.

“Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit, of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the Sussexes said in a statement at the time. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

